NHL News: Jared Bednar makes something clear about the Avalanche after win vs Devils

The Colorado Avalanche are looking to stack together good wins in hopes of righting the ship on what’s been an irregular NHL season, so far. After a 4-0 victory over the New Jersey Devils, the Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar sent a strong message on what he saw from the team.

The Avalanche walked into the Devils’ rink and snapped their two-game win streak with a commanding, shutout triumph. Goaltending has been a topic of high-concern for Colorado; as their trade on Monday showed.

However, against New Jersey, goalie Scott Wedgewood posted an impressive shutout against 25 shots on goal. After the game, Bednar sent a powerful statement.

“I think it was our best game of the year on the defensive side of it,” Bednar said, via NHL.com. “To be honest with you, I just felt like we looked really organized, really disciplined, above the puck early.

Head coach Jared Bednar reacts during a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz of the NHL, Eishockey Herren, USA team Colorado Avalanche in Tampere, Finland, on November 3, 2022.

“A really good offensive team we’re playing there and I felt like we made it difficult on them to generate any type of speed and find open ice all the time.”

Avalanche trades Georgiev to Sharks

Alexander Georgiev had been one of Colorado’s biggest liabilities on the season. The 28-year-old posted very underwhelming stats through 18 starts on the campaign. He allowed an average of 3.38 goals per game and his save percentage was of .874.

Georgiev was traded to the San Jose Sharks by the Colorado Avalanche on Monday for goalie Mackenzie Blackwood. The Avalanche also received forward Givani Smith and a fifth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft.

Both teams hope this move provides the goaltenders with a fresh start in a new environment, though the two franchises have very different goals for the season. Colorado will next face Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Arena on December 10.