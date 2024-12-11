Undoubtedly, one of the most significant recent stories in NCAAF is the potential arrival of one of the most successful coaches in NFL history: Bill Belichick. North Carolina State star QB CJ Bailey has already acknowledged this news and sent a clear message to the future UNC head coach.

Belichick‘s move to college football undoubtedly raises the level of the league, which already features many coaches with prestigious careers, but none with as many titles won.

Given this situation, many are already looking forward to the matchups against the Tar Heels. CJ Bailey, star QB of their classic rival, is eagerly anticipating the rivalry game between the two programs and made something clear to the former Patriots head coach.

“Shoot, Bill Belichick will get it to… It means a lot that i could play against Belichick. But if he comes to play, we’re going to k— them,” the talented QB stated.

North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (16) throws against the Duke Blue Devils during the first half of the NCAA, College League, USA football match up at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC.

Drake Maye expressed his support for Belichick

The imminent arrival of Belichick to North Carolina has sparked a wave of opinions, including from current New England Patriots quarterback, Drake Maye. When asked about the move, the talented QB shared a confident prediction for the head coach.

“Obviously a legendary coach with the success he had here,” Maye said in a press conference. “What a great place Chapel Hill is. Anytime you have a legendary NFL coach going back to college I think it’s cool, it’s pretty interesting for me. I think it’s not official yet but I think Coach Belichick would love Chapel Hill…Cool thing for a Hall-of-Fame coach to go back and coach college,” he finally concluded.

Quarterback Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Gillette Stadium on November 17, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Bill Belichick’s NFL career

Serving as the head coach of the New England Patriots from 2000 to 2023, Belichick became one of the most accomplished and influential figures in football history.

His coaching philosophy emphasized adaptability, strong defense, and a team-first mentality, which helped him build a dynasty with the Patriots. Under his leadership, the team won six Super Bowl championships (2001, 2003, 2004, 2014, 2016, and 2018), the most by any NFL head coach, and appeared in nine Super Bowls overall.

In addition to his coaching prowess, Belichick played a key role in the Patriots’ roster-building strategies, excelling in both the draft and free agency. He is known for his “next-man-up” approach, which allowed him to maintain success despite personnel changes over the years.

By the time he stepped down from coaching, Belichick had established himself not just as one of the greatest coaches in NFL history, but as a key figure who helped shape the modern NFL.