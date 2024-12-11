While there is no official confirmation yet, all signs point to former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick agreeing to make his move to College Football, specifically to North Carolina. In light of this situation, there’s no one better suited to offer an opinion than Drake Maye, who has worn both jerseys and is intimately familiar with the world of UNC.

The rookie QB of the Patriots spoke at a press conference and, as expected, was asked about what the arrival of such a successful figure in the sport like Belichick to the university that shaped him as a football player would mean to him.

Maye made it clear that North Carolina is an excellent place for the former Patriots coach to begin his journey in NCAAF: “Obviously a legendary coach with the success he had here,” Maye said in a press conference on Wednesday.

“What a great place Chapel Hill is. Anytime you have a legendary NFL coach going back to college I think it’s cool, it’s pretty interesting for me. I think it’s not official yet but I think Coach Belichick would love Chapel Hill…Cool thing for a Hall-of-Fame coach to go back and coach college,” he finally concluded.

Bill Belichick looks on during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Atlanta Falcons on September 15, 2024.

Belichick‘s arrival at the Tar Heels has not yet been officially confirmed, although, according to reports, all signs point to the multiple-time Super Bowl-winning head coach having already outlined his conditions to make the move to college football.

Belichick has already made a decision regarding his future

After a year away from the football field, it has finally been revealed what the future holds for one of the most successful coaches of recent times. Bill Belichick has decided not to choose the New York Jets, indicating that his future in the 2025 lies elsewhere.

NCAAF will finally be his destination, more specifically the University of North Carolina, the last jersey worn by the current starting QB of the New England Patriots, Drake Maye, before being drafted to the NFL.

Ollie Connolly from The Guardian reports that Belichick has accepted the role of UNC’s next head coach. He has presented the university with a comprehensive 400-page “organizational blueprint,” covering everything from structure and compensation plans to staffing choices, highlighting his preparedness to take charge of the program.

Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on during warm-ups prior to Super Bowl 51 against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017.

Bill Belichick’s NFL legacy

Bill Belichick’s legacy in the NFL is nothing short of legendary. As the head coach of the New England Patriots, he built one of the most dominant dynasties in the history of professional football. Over his 20+ years with the Patriots, Belichick led the team to six Super Bowl titles, the most by any head coach in NFL history, and nine appearances in the big game.

Belichick’s success also extended to his ability to draft and develop talent, with numerous players under his tutelage becoming key contributors to the team’s sustained success. His disciplined, no-nonsense coaching style and focus on team-first mentality helped shape the Patriots into a model of consistency, leading them to 17 division titles and multiple playoff appearances.