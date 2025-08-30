Nick Saban is blunt when discussing Kalen DeBoer and his second year leading Alabama

The new College Football season will feature several programs that desperately need to return to the spotlight, and among them are the Alabama Crimson Tide. While Kalen DeBoer‘s first experience wasn’t disappointing, the reality is that much more was expected in terms of stats and performance. Nick Saban, the legendary coach of this team, is confident that his second season will be even better.

During the 2024-25 season, the Crimson Tide finished with a 9-4 overall record and a 5-3 record in the SEC. Under the new leadership of head coach DeBoer, the team started the season strong, climbing to the No. 1 ranking in the AP Poll before suffering a loss to Vanderbilt. The season concluded with a 19-13 loss to Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl on December 31, 2024. Despite the bowl loss, the team showed promise, and their final ranking was No. 17 in the AP Poll.

In a recent conversation with the press, the legendary coach shared his thoughts on what’s to come in Tuscaloosa, envisioning a cultural shift within the successful program.

“I’ve been around the team a little bit this year at Alabama, been to practice, and I see a different culture with this group,” Saban said. “There were so many changes last year — new coaches, players leaving, players coming in. But this year, they didn’t have anybody get in the portal.

Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts to a play.

“I do think (Florida State) has been a very difficult preparation. Florida State has 13 or 14 starters out of the portal, plus they’ve got a new offensive coordinator and a new defensive coordinator. So for a first game, it’s always a tough preparation, but this one is especially difficult with all the change.”

A tough second season ahead for DeBoer

Entering his second season at the helm of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Kalen DeBoer faces a daunting set of challenges that will truly define his tenure in Tuscaloosa. After a 9-4 debut season that fell short of the program’s championship standards, DeBoer is tasked with returning the Tide to the top of the college football world.

The biggest question mark looms at the quarterback position, where he must replace the NFL-bound Jalen Milroe. While DeBoer has named junior Ty Simpson the starter, the lack of starting experience under center adds a layer of uncertainty to an offense that must find its identity.

The schedule is unforgiving, with an early road test at Florida State and a monstrous SEC matchup at Georgia on the horizon. With a top-10 defensive unit and a promising recruiting class, the talent is there, but the pressure is immense for DeBoer to make a significant leap in Year 2 and prove he can win big in the SEC.

Simpson’s excitement for what’s to come

Ty Simpson will have his first experience as starting QB at Alabama after being named Jalen Milroe’s successor for what’s ahead, and he knows the responsibility that comes with it.

“We’re going to make sure that our attention’s on Coach DeBoer and we’re going to do it his way,” Simpson said at the Manning Passing Academy.

“And that’s what I think the leaders understand is, Coach Saban’s not going to walk in here. This place is built on toughness and understands we’re doing things that nobody else does. Coach DeBoer has modeled that with his philosophies, as well, and I think we’ve had one of the best offseasons in my four years of being here.”