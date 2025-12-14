Video: Patrick Mahomes suffers scary injury in the end of Chiefs-Chargers

With the Kansas City Chiefs hanging on to dear life in the 2025 NFL season, Patrick Mahomes went down with an injury that has now put him out of the game and could turn out to be even costlier. Garnder Minshew came in but the writing was already on the wall: this year is over. Kansas City is out of the playoff race.
Developing story…
