AFC North standings and playoff picture updated after Bengals-Ravens in 2025 NFL Week 15

The Baltimore Ravens left the Cincinnati Bengals in zero points in Week 15. After this dominant win, the AFC North is now looking more defined as a two-team race when it comes to the divisional title.
This is the AFC North standings right now:
- Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6)
- Baltimore Ravens (7-7)
- Cincinnati Bengals (4-10)
- Cleveland Browns (3-10)
This is a developing story…
