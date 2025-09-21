Trending topics:
Orange HC Fran Brown receives significant injury update on Steve Angeli ahead of upcoming games

Following a big win over the Clemson Tigers, Syracuse Orange head coach Fran Brown received a significant update regarding his starting quarterback, Steve Angeli.

By Matías Persuh

Steve Angeli #9 of the Syracuse Orange.
© Kevin C. Cox/Getty ImagesSteve Angeli #9 of the Syracuse Orange.

The recent win over the Clemson Tigers further boosted what has been an impressive season so far for the Syracuse Orange. However, the latest news regarding Steve Angeli’s health could significantly alter head coach Fran Brown’s plans moving forward.

According to the latest reports, the talented quarterback tore his Achilles in his most recent appearance, meaning he will be sidelined for the remainder of the season. It’s undoubtedly a devastating blow for the program.

The news was confirmed by college football insider Pete Thamel, who shared further details about this tough setback for Brown’s team via his official account on X (formerly Twitter).

“Sources: Syracuse quarterback Steve Angeli will be out for the remainder of the year. An MRI has revealed he tore his Achilles in Syracuse’s win at Clemson,” the insider reported via @PeteThamel.

Syracuse QB Steve Angeli

Steve Angeli #9 of the Syracuse Orange.

He also added: “He expects to have two more years of eligibility, as he expects to qualify for a medical redshirt this season.”

The 30 highest-paid college football head coaches: Who’s earning the most?

see also

The 30 highest-paid college football head coaches: Who’s earning the most?

Who will replace Steve Angeli?

Syracuse football is turning to Rickie Collins to take the reins of the offense after starting quarterback Steve Angeli suffered a significant injury against Clemson. Head coach Fran Brown confirmed that Angeli will be “out for a long time,” making Collins the likely choice to step in as the team’s new signal-caller.

Collins, a transfer from LSU, had previously been in a tight battle with Angeli for the starting job during fall camp. While Angeli ultimately won the position, Brown consistently emphasized that he was one play away from being in the game.

What’s next for Syracuse?

Looking to bounce back from this tough setback in the best way possible, here are the upcoming matchups the Orange will have to face:

  • vs Duke, September 27
  • @ SMU, October 4
  • vs Pittsburgh, October 18
  • @ Georgia Tech, October 25
  • vs North Carolina, October 31
matías persuh
Matías Persuh
