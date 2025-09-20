Trending topics:
Why was Clemson vs Syracuse game delayed in Week 4 of the 2025 NCAA season?

The matchup between the Clemson Tigers and Syracuse Orange in week 4 of the 2025 college football season has been put on halt.

By Federico O'donnell

Clemson Tigers at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Arlington, Texas.
© Ronald Martinez/Getty ImagesClemson Tigers at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Arlington, Texas.

With the Clemson Tigers hoping to right the ship against the visiting Syracuse Orange, the game at Memorial Stadium had to be interrupted. Amid a deflating NCAA season, it seems just nothing is going Clemson’s way at the moment.

As it turns out, the weather wasn’t about to be any less electric than the showdown on the football field. As a result, game officials announced that the contest would be delayed until further notice.

A lightning warning has been issued for the area within eight miles around Memorial Stadium,” Clemson Football announced on X. “For your safety, we ask that you please move to a safer location underneath the stadium.

Developing story…

