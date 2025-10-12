Penn State fires James Franklin: How much will the school owe him due to his contract?

It wasn’t just another loss in the NCAAF season for the Penn State Nittany Lions. It marked the end of an era for James Franklin as head coach of this prestigious program, who was informed of his dismissal by the administration following the defeat to Northwestern.

This decisive move by the Lions’ front office was far from easy, especially considering the substantial amount of money now owed to the experienced coach.

According to college football insider Pete Thamel, who shared the news on his official X account (formerly Twitter), Penn State owes James Franklin more than $49 million.

“Sources: Penn State has fired James Franklin,” the insider reported via @PeteThamel. “Per his contract, Penn State owes James Franklin more than $49 million.”

Head coach James Franklin of the Penn State Nittany Lions.

“The more than $49 million set to be owed by Penn State to James Franklin is the second-biggest buyout in the history of college football. Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher buyout remains the most at more than $76 million,” Thamel also added.

Who will succeed Franklin as head coach?

With six weeks of College Football now in the books, the time has come for Penn State to make a crucial decision: who will be the permanent successor to James Franklin as head coach.

For now, according to Thamel, Terry Smith will take over as interim head coach. Smith brings extensive experience within the program, having served as an assistant coach for several years.

“Terry Smith will be the interim at Penn State, per the school. He’s longtime assistant coach and has been there all 12 years with Franklin,” the insider reported.

Allar out for the season

The nightmare season for the Penn State Nittany Lions suffered a massive blow on Saturday as star quarterback Drew Allar was officially ruled out for the remainder of the year.

James Franklin confirmed the season-ending injury, sustained late in the fourth quarter of the team’s crushing loss to Northwestern. Allar, who went down clutching his leg after a brutal hit on a scramble, was carted off the field, bringing a sudden and devastating end to his senior campaign. The team now turns to backup Ethan Grunkemeyer as they face an uncertain future.