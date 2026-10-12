Cooper Kupp settles late-game controversy after Seahawks loss against 49ers

Although fans are still debating whether he was short of the first-down marker, Cooper Kupp shut down any debate with a bold message after the Seattle Seahawks' loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5.

Seattle Seahawks fans are still in disbelief after the controversial ending to their Week 5 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers in the 2026 NFL season. The 32-29 loss was decided by a turnover on downs after wide receiver Cooper Kupp stretched his body as far as he could but was still ruled short of the line to gain. Not even a lengthy official review changed the call on the field.

As San Francisco took over possession and simply kneeled out the clock to secure a crucial NFC West win and become one of two teams to improve to 5-0 on the season, fans across social media erupted. However, Kupp shut down the buzz with a blunt comment.

“I knew it was close, but clearly it was short,” Kupp admitted after the 32-29 loss at home, per Seahawks.com. “There’s not enough there, I’ve got to find a way to get that fourth down.”

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Coach Macdonald accepts referee’s call

Kupp wasn’t the only member of the Seahawks to speak out about the controversial decision, as head coach Mike Macdonald didn’t mince words and also agreed with the referee’s call.

Cooper Kupp #10 and Sam Darnold #14 of the Seattle Seahawks work out.

As tough a pill as it is to swallow, the Seahawks are choosing to move on. It’s a long season, and they aren’t dwelling on the disheartening, last-minute defeat filled with controversy against their despised divisional foes, the Niners.

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“[The match officials] said he was short, so we’ve got to live with it,” Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald stated, via the team’s official website.

Seattle and San Francisco will meet again

This won’t be their last meeting, as the Seahawks and Niners will play again on Nov. 29 at Levi’s Stadium. Judging by the way both franchises are playing, they may be in for a third duel in the postseason, as well.

Key takeaways

The Seattle Seahawks lost 32-29 to the San Francisco 49ers after a short ruling.

to the San Francisco 49ers after a short ruling. Cooper Kupp admitted he was clearly short of gaining the fourth-down line.

of gaining the fourth-down line. The Seahawks and 49ers will play again on Nov. 29 at Levi’s Stadium.