Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh reveals why Ladd McConkey did not play in Week 5 vs Broncos

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh addressed the reasons behind Ladd McConkey's absence against the Denver Broncos in Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season.

The Los Angeles Chargers are coming off another defeat in the 2026 NFL season, falling to the Denver Broncos in Week 5 to remain one of the squads that is still searching for its first victory this campaign. Injuries have taken a toll on the roster, notably impacting wide receiver Ladd McConkey, with head coach Jim Harbaugh offering details on his status.

Harbaugh explained in a press conference why the team held McConkey back on Monday. It turns out the head coach considered playing his wideout; however, Harbaugh noted that his receiver was only available in an emergency scenario.

McConkey suffered a foot injury before Week 4. He also dealt with another setback earlier in the year, hurting his ribs during the Week 1 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Now, the Chargers will await his return and hope he gets back to his best level.

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Herbert struggles in McConkey’s absence

Quarterback Justin Herbert and the passing game struggled without McConkey on the field. Herbert finished 14 of 24 for 121 yards and threw just one touchdown. He was also intercepted once, with Brandon Jones picking him off during the contest, as both players generated different dynamics for the opposing defensive line.

Ladd McConkey #15 of the Los Angeles Chargers during warm up.

Los Angeles briefly erased a 10-3 halftime deficit by outscoring the Broncos 13-0 during the third quarter. However, Denver forced the Chargers to fall apart from there, putting together a 14-0 fourth-quarter run to claim the victory.

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Now, the Chargers must avoid a stunning 0-6 start. The Bolts went 1-15 overall in 2000, the last time they opened a season with that mark. It is a tough position, and it remains to be seen how the team can rebound, execute, and stay healthy moving forward.

The offensive situation

Justin Herbert produced enough early to give his team a fourth-quarter lead against the Denver Broncos in Week 5, then helped squander its best chance at a first win in the 2026 NFL season. His late fumble and interception sealed a 23-17 defeat, dropped the Chargers to 0-5, and intensified concern that his mistakes will define this season.

The final numbers did not fully capture the swing in the fourth quarter: the Chargers held a seven-point lead before their offense posted a turnover on downs, a lost fumble, and an interception on consecutive late opportunities to regain control.

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Key takeaways