Cardinals’ Mike LaFleur reveals team’s core problem following loss vs Lions

The Arizona Cardinals' Mike LaFleur weighed in on what went wrong for the team following a Week 5 defeat against the Detroit Lions in the 2026 NFL season.

The Arizona Cardinals have endured a disastrous start to the 2026 NFL season with a 1-4 record, coming off a Week 5 defeat against the Detroit Lions. However, head coach Mike LaFleur continues to trust in the project and the talent of his players.

Arizona has allowed at least 30 points in four consecutive games, and its 162 total points allowed are the most in the NFL. Despite growing calls for changes, including at defensive coordinator, LaFleur made it clear on Monday that nobody will be stripped of play-calling duties. He believes the problem centers on consistency, not talent.

“I’ve seen it, I just haven’t seen it consistently,” LaFleur said. “And again, I know we can help them with that consistency by providing the clarity, calling the right plays, both offense, defense, special teams.”

Advertisement

LaFleur expresses faith in roster

The coaching staff will not change, but the roster is shifting. Arizona traded wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. to the Houston Texans during Sunday’s loss. LaFleur added that he believes the right pieces are already in the building, somewhat contradicting the front office’s latest move.

Head coach Mike LaFleur of the Arizona Cardinals.

“I do believe we have the right guys on defense to play better, and I told them that today,” he said. “But we gotta help them with that, whether that’s providing the clarity, whether it’s making it easier, what have you.”

Advertisement

Arizona’s ongoing slump

The Cardinals, after winning in Week 1 at the Chargers, have now lost four in a row. The Cardinals last won at home on September 14, 2025. Next week, they face the Rams in L.A., followed by the Broncos coming to town. After that, the Cardinals visit the Cowboys, travel to Seattle, host the Rams, and face the Chiefs in Kansas City.

That 1-4 record could end up being 1-10 before the Commanders arrive in Week 12. With Arizona’s bye not coming until Week 14, the time could be coming for a flip from Brissett to rookie Carson Beck, if only to let the Cardinals evaluate whether they should ride with Beck in 2027 or target a quarterback with what could be a top-five pick in the 2027 draft.

Key takeaways

A 1-4 record was reached by the Arizona Cardinals after losing to Detroit.

was reached by the Arizona Cardinals after losing to Detroit. 162 total points allowed by the Arizona Cardinals lead the NFL.

by the Arizona Cardinals lead the NFL. Marvin Harrison Jr. was traded by the Arizona Cardinals to the Houston Texans.