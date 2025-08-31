Ty Simpson receives key advice from Kalen DeBoer following Alabama’s tough loss to Florida State

A new College Football season kicked off for one of the most important programs, but unfortunately for the Alabama Crimson Tide, it started with a loss to the Florida State Seminoles. Kalen DeBoer’s team saw Ty Simpson take the field for the first time as a starter, and although he didn’t disappoint with his performance, he couldn’t prevent his team’s defeat.

Doak Campbell Stadium posed an extremely challenging environment, but many believed in what the Bama players could bring to the field. Simpson tried every way possible to take control of the team, but in the end, it was all in vain.

After the game, where the home team secured a 31-17 victory, DeBoer spoke with the press and, when asked about Simpson’s performance, the head coach offered his quarterback some important advice moving forward.

“Yeah he’s got to just trust his reads and just cut it loose sometimes,” he said. “He’s gotta let it fly. He can make the throws. Just let it fly. Throw on rhythm. Throw on time. There may have been a time or two they got in his face a little quick but that’s gonna happen. That’s football. But, just let it fly. And then just some decision making there in critical moments. That’s the things he’s gonna learn from.”

Head coach Kalen DeBoer of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

DeBoer also added: “He’s given it everything he has. I know he’s in the locker room wishing there were some things he did different but there are some other guys too. So, we’ve got to catch the ball for him once in a while. It’s a full team sport and it’s a whole offensive unit that has to move the ball up and down the field. Yeah, the quarterback’s the trigger man but everyone’s got to do their part to help the guy out.”

No room for mistakes

Following Alabama’s recent loss, quarterback Ty Simpson’s performance has put his position under scrutiny. Despite a stat line of 23-of-43 passing for 254 yards and two touchdowns, Simpson’s uneven play and inconsistent decision-making have raised concerns.

With top-tier freshmen Keelon Russell and Austin Mack eager for their chance, the pressure on Simpson to improve is immense. Both young quarterbacks have shown flashes of their potential, and if Simpson continues to struggle, the competition for the starting job could heat up in the coming weeks.

The Crimson Tide offense needs a reliable leader, and all eyes will be on Simpson to see if he can silence the doubters and hold off the talented newcomers.

Can DeBoer turn things around?

Kalen DeBoer’s era at Alabama has hit an immediate snag. The Crimson Tide’s latest loss marked their third defeat in four games dating back to last season, and, perhaps more concerningly, it was DeBoer’s fourth loss in just eight games where his team was at least a 14-point favorite. The rocky start is not what the championship-hungry fanbase was expecting.

On September 6th in Tuscaloosa, Alabama will have an immediate chance to bounce back against ULM, in what’s expected to be a packed Bryant-Denny Stadium filled with home fans.

