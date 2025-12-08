Despite their best effort, Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns didn’t pass the eye test for the Selection Committee to send them to the College Football Playoff. Now, the Horns have one last game left before calling it a wrap and moving on to the 2026 NCAA season.

Though Manning could still declare for the 2026 NFL Draft, all signs indicate the redshirt sophomore quarterback will give it another go with Texas next year. However, the Longhorns have learned another key offensive player is stepping away from the program.

As reported by insider Pete Thamel, running back CJ Baxter is entering the NCAA’s transfer portal, putting an end to his three-year stay with the Longhorns. The sophomore tail-back took on a secondary role on Steve Sarkisian’s offense in the past season, leading him to search for a fresh start in college football.

Freshman season wonder

Upon arrival in Austin, Baxter—born and raised in Orlando, Florida—took the league by storm. Only a freshman, Baxter rushed for 659 yards and 5 touchdowns in the 2023 NCAA campaign. The first-year student earned the Big 12’s Newcomer of the Year award in 2023. However, injuries have hindered his availability and production since.

CJ Baxter playing during the 2023 season

Transitioning to the SEC did Baxter no favors, either. After making a lone appearance in the 2024 season, Manning and the Longhorns hoped Baxter could bounce back in 2025. However, the running back served as a backup to Quintrevion Wisner, registering just 237 scrimmage yards and one touchdown on the year.

When does transfer portal open?

Though Baxter has now made up his mind to search for a new home for the 2026 NCAA season, the transfer portal won’t open until the new year—more precisely, on January 2. The transfer frenzy in college football will last two weeks, all while several programs compete to make the 2026 National Championship Game in Miami.

Texas’ bowl game confirmed

If any good came to Texas from missing the College Football Playoff, it’s the fact the Longhorns won’t have to deal with that noise while playing for their lives. Instead, Texas will play its season finale against the Michigan Wolverines on Dec. 31 at the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

