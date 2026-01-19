What happens if Miami and Indiana tie today? 2026 College Football National Championship tiebreak rules

The college football season is coming to an end, and the big finale awaits the two best teams not only from the regular season but also from the playoffs. The Indiana Hoosiers reach this stage undefeated, while the Miami Hurricanes have showcased one of the toughest defenses in the league.

In this scenario, it’s not far-fetched to think that this game could potentially end in a tie, and the likelihood of overtime is real. Both Fernando Mendoza and Carson Beck will do everything possible to reach this stage, but what happens if it does?

At Bolavip, we break down how the National Championship Game would be decided in the potential scenario that neither of these two programs can separate themselves on the scoreboard over the four quarters of regulation.

What happens if Miami and Indiana tie today?

The overtime procedure for the National Championship Game begins at midfield with a coin toss involving up to four captains per team, where the winner chooses either the side of the ball or the end of the field.

Carson Beck #11 of the Miami Hurricanes.

Each overtime period consists of a two-possession series, with teams starting at the 25-yard line and choosing their preferred spot between the hash marks. Strategically, each team is granted one timeout per period—noting that regulation timeouts do not carry over.

Under the 2021 NCAA rules, the pressure intensifies quickly: teams are required to attempt a 2-point conversion after touchdowns starting in the second overtime. If a third overtime is reached, the traditional drives are replaced entirely by alternating 2-point plays until a winner is decided.

When and where is the National Championship Game being played?

The CFP National Championship is being played today, Monday, January 19, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 PM ET, featuring a historic matchup between the No. 1 seed Indiana Hoosiers and the No. 10 seed Miami Hurricanes.

Given the stakes and the unique hometown atmosphere, many fans are attending the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship to witness whether Indiana can complete a perfect season or if Miami will claim the title on its own home turf.

