What happens if Ole Miss loses or wins against Tulane today in 2025 CFP?

The Ole Miss Rebels host the Tulane Green Wave in Oxford with their sights set on advancing to the next round of the College Football Playoffs.

By Matías Persuh

© Justin Ford/Getty ImagesTrinidad Chambliss #6 of the Mississippi Rebels.

The 2025 College Football Playoffs are officially underway, and one matchup takes place this afternoon in Oxford. The Ole Miss Rebels aim to build on their regular-season success, but they’ll have to get past the Tulane Green Wave, who aren’t planning on being mere spectators in the playoff showdown.

Already without Lane Kiffin leading the first team, the Rebels reached this stage as the sixth seed, after a campaign that had eleven wins and only one loss. The only time this team knew defeat was in mid-October, after falling soundly to Georgia.

For its part, Tulane qualified as the No. 11 seed, also having collected eleven wins but two losses. The first was handed to them by Ole Miss in September, while their second setback came against UTSA in San Antonio.

What happens if Ole Miss loses against Tulane?

If Ole Miss loses against Tulane this afternoon, it would result in a devastating first-round exit from the College Football Playoff. A defeat would abruptly end the Rebels’ season, eliminating their championship hopes and potentially causing a significant drop in their final national ranking.

What happens if Ole Miss defeats Tulane?

If Ole Miss defeats Tulane, they will officially advance to the College Football Playoff quarterfinals. By securing this victory, the Rebels would move on to play in the Allstate Sugar Bowl, likely setting up a high-profile matchup against Georgia for a spot in the semifinals.

When and where do Ole Miss and Tulane play?

The No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels host the No. 11 Tulane Green Wave today, Saturday, December 20, 2025, at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi, with kickoff scheduled for 3:30 PM ET.

