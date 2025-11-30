How much is Jon Sumrall going to make at Florida and what was his record at Tulane?

One of the many programs searching for a new head coach was none other than Florida, which now reportedly has everything lined up for Billy Napier’s successor. Jon Sumrall, who has been serving as head coach at Tulane until now, is set to join the Gators.

The news was reported by college football specialist Pete Thamel, who shared via his official X account (formerly Twitter) this intriguing move for Sumrall, who is now set to earn nearly $7.5 million per year under his new contract, and will remain at Florida for at least six seasons.

During four seasons at the helm of the first team at Tulane, Sumrall managed to establish an identity within his teams and accumulated a total of 42 wins and only 11 losses. Undoubtedly, Florida is adding a lot of talent and potential considering what lies ahead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Ross Dellenger, Tulane extended Jon Sumrall a multi-year offer averaging more than $4 million per year; however, the offer wasn’t entirely convincing for the head coach. Had he stayed with the Green Wave, that would have made him the second highest-paid non-Power 5 coach in the country.

Jon Sumrall Head Coach of the Tulane Green Wave.

Advertisement

Sumrall’s tenure at Tulane

Jon Sumrall’s four-year tenure leading the Tulane Green Wave was nothing short of transformative, establishing a winning culture and delivering historic success for the program.

Advertisement

see also Florida fires Billy Napier: With Penn State owing James Franklin over $50M, how much is the former Gators HC due?

Sumrall amassed a phenomenal overall record of 42 wins and just 11 losses, showcasing an immediate and dramatic turnaround. His maximum achievements were highlighted by two American Athletic Conference (AAC) championships, elevating the Green Wave to consistent national relevance.

Advertisement

Crucially, he also secured a landmark victory in a New Year’s Six Bowl game—a feat that cemented Tulane’s place back among college football‘s elite and underscored Sumrall’s ability to maximize his team’s potential on the biggest stage.