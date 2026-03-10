Mike Sullivan encourages NY Rangers to iron out key details going into home stretch of season

After the New York Rangers defeated the Philadelphia Flyers by a score of 6-2 at Xfinity Mobile Arena, Mike Sullivan didn’t hide his excitement about the progress he saw on his team. However, it wasn’t without a reminder for the Blueshirts to push themselves a little bit more.

“One of the things we talked about was having a better start, being proactive as opposed to being reactive,” Mike Sullivan commented after the game, via NHL.com. “We’ve got to be better at the start of the drop of the puck. I thought the guys did a great job tonight.”

Prior to the win in South Philadelphia, the Rangers had squandered the opening goal in each of their past four outings. The last time New York had struck first? During the 3-2 shootout loss to the Flyers on Feb. 26. This time around, Sullivan’s side made no mistake, scoring three straight to establish a commanding early lead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Morale is on the rise in New York

In more ways than one, the Rangers survived the NHL trade deadline. Despite the rumors, the Blueshirts opted to keep Vincent Trocheck rather than be “peer-pressured” into making a deal. That was made evident as the Rangers confirmed why Chris Drury refused to trade Trocheck.

Mike Sullivan head coach for the New York Rangers

Advertisement

Thus, Trocheck is still in town, and the Rangers avoided another dramatic exit that could have affected locker-room morale. To say the vibes are immaculate in Manhattan would be wishful thinking, but it’s far from as gloomy as many envisioned things would look after the deadline.

Advertisement

see also NY Rangers discover one team interested in trade for former first-round pick Braden Schneider

What the win means for Rangers

Statement victories like the Rangers’ 6-2 routing of the Flyers in Philly definitely help. In the City of Brotherly Love, it was New York’s squad that stuck together and found a way to tune out the outside noise and win a divisional matchup.

Advertisement

The standings carry little weight for the Rangers, whose fans are busy enough running mock draft lottery simulations, but winning is never a bad thing for an organization that hasn’t won consecutive games since December 2025.

SurveyWho is the best player on the Rangers right now? Who is the best player on the Rangers right now? already voted 0 people

Advertisement