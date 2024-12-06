Where to watch Boise State vs UNLV live in the USA: 2024 College Football

Boise State will face off against UNLV for the Conference championship matchup of the 2024 college football season. Fans across the USA can find out here the most important details, like the official game date, kickoff time, and streaming info to make sure they don’t miss any of the action.

The Boise State Broncos and UNLV Rebels are set to collide in the Mountain West Championship Game, with both teams riding the momentum of dominant victories. Boise State impressed with a commanding 34-18 win over Oregon State, showcasing strength on both sides of the ball, while UNLV rolled past Nevada 38-14 in a statement performance.

The Broncos enter the title matchup as slight favorites, with a -4 spread, and the game, set at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, offers the home team a potential edge. With the over/under at 57.5 points, fans are bracing for a high-scoring, tightly contested battle to crown the conference champion.

When will the Boise State vs UNLV match be played?

Boise State take on UNLV this Friday, December 6th, in a highly anticipated Conference championshipmatchup of the 2024 college football season. The game will kick off at 8:00 PM (ET).

UNLV Rebels quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams – IMAGO / Newscom World

Boise State vs UNLV: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Boise State vs UNLV in the USA

Catch the 2024 college football clash between Boise State and UNLV live on Fubo. Alternatively, you can tune in to FOX.