Despite police efforts to clear non-ticket holders, some fans persisted in trying to sneak into the stadium, including those with valid tickets fearing denial of entry.
Videos from various sources depicted alarming scenes of fan misconduct during entry. Some were seen climbing in and out of the stadium’s ventilation system, while others attempted to scale fences. Instances of vandalism also occurred amidst the chaos.
Videos of fan behavior during Copa America entry
The Copa America, primarily organized by Conmebol and co-hosted to a lesser extent by Concacaf, has been dominated by Conmebol as the leading authority of the tournament.
