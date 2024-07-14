Chaos marred the 2024 Copa America final between Argentina and Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium, with overcrowding, ticketless fans, and desperate attempts to enter the venue by any means possible.

Chaos in 2024 Copa America final as Argentina and Colombia fans try to enter stadium any way they can

The 2024 Copa America final between Argentina and Colombia, scheduled to kick off at 8 PM EST, was delayed over an hour as fans stormed the stadium gates in a bid to attend without tickets.

Despite police efforts to clear non-ticket holders, some fans persisted in trying to sneak into the stadium, including those with valid tickets fearing denial of entry.

Videos from various sources depicted alarming scenes of fan misconduct during entry. Some were seen climbing in and out of the stadium’s ventilation system, while others attempted to scale fences. Instances of vandalism also occurred amidst the chaos.

Videos of fan behavior during Copa America entry

The Copa America, primarily organized by Conmebol and co-hosted to a lesser extent by Concacaf, has been dominated by Conmebol as the leading authority of the tournament.