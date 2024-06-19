Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay lead the list of those teams that have scored the most goals in the Copa America. On the other hand, Peru and Bolivia are the teams that conceded the most goals.

The Copa America is one of the oldest soccer competitions in the world, with its 108 years. Days before the start of the 48th edition, let’s take a look at the greatest victories and the worst defeats in the history of this tournament.

1942: Biggest win in the competition ever

Argentina won the title against Uruguay in the Copa America 1942 held in Uruguay. Within that incredible campaign, the highest score in the history of the Cup was recorded: Argentina beat Ecuador 12-0. Goals were scored by García, Moreno (x5), Pedernera, Masantonio (x4) and Perruca.

1975: The second biggest victory also was from the Argentinians

Peru won the 1975 Copa America and Argentina couldn’t make it through the group stage. But the Albiceleste did achieve the biggest win in that tournament, defeating Venezuela 11-0 in a group stage game. The goals were scored by Killer (x3), Kempes (x2), Zanabria (x2), Ardiles, Gallego, Boveda and Luque.

1927: Uruguay did achieve the third biggest win in Copa America history

Uruguay finished second in the Copa America 1027 after losing against Argentina, but they did have the first place at being the biggest winner at the tournament. The Uruguayans defeated Bolivia 9-0 with Pedro Petrone and Roberto Figueroa as the stars, scoring a hat-trick each.

1949: Brazil made it twice at the same Copa America

Brazil not only won the Copa America 1949 but also became the top scorer team in that tournament. They achieved the two biggest wins in that edition: first a 10-1 win against Bolivia and then a 9-1 victory over Ecuador.

2016: The last biggest win at Copa America

Copa America 2016 was hosted by the United States, and it is particularly unforgettable for Chile. Not only did they win the tournament, but they also achieved the biggest victory in their history with a 7-0 triumph over Mexico in the quarterfinals. This match marked the second worst loss ever for Mexico’s national team.