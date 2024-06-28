Brazil are favorites in the Copa America 2024. However, they could be at risk after their second game in Group D against Paraguay.

What happens if Brazil lose, win or tie with Paraguay in Copa America 2024?

Brazil were supposed to be favorites in Copa America 2024 with a roster led by stars such as Vinicius Jr or Rodrygo. Undoubtedly, a projected finalist alongside Lionel Messi and Argentina.

However, things got complicated after a shocking 0-0 tie against Costa Rica in the debut. Although the Brazilian squad dominated the game, the lack of goals was frustrating for millions of fans, including Neymar who was watching from the stands injured.

Now, Brazil have no margin of error when they face Paraguay. In a tournament which have been full of surprises, with Mexico and the United States on the verge of elimination, coach Dorival Junior and his players might follow the same path.

What happens if Brazil lose to Paraguay today in Copa America 2024?

If Brazil lose today against Paraguay in Copa America 2024, they would almost be eliminated. With 1 point after two matches, only a miracle could save the five-time World Champions.

In this scenario, Brazil will have to win their third and final match facing Colombia to reach four points. Then, a combination of results and goal difference will be key factors to determine their future.

It’s important to remember that, under the current format of the tournament, only the first and second place of each group advance to the quarterfinals. There are no chances for third places.

What happens if Brazil win today over Paraguay in Copa America 2024?

Brazil would reach 4 points with a victory over Paraguay controlling their destiny toward the final match against Colombia. In that case, a draw against the Cafetaleros will be enough to reach the quarterfinals.

What happens if Brazil tie with Paraguay in Copa America 2024?

A tie will keep Brazil alive with two points, but will force them to beat Colombia next Tuesday at Santa Clara. Furthermore, even if they qualify as second place in the group, a blockbuster matchup with Uruguay in the quarterfinals also puts them severely at risk of elimination.