Brazil will be looking to make an impression at the 2024 Copa America in the US but Neymar will be watching from the sidelines.

Brazil head into the 2024 Copa America aiming to get back to glory days. The Selecao have plenty of things to prove in the US this year, but they’ll have to do so without Neymar.

Once again, the country’s biggest star will miss the tournament due to injury. Neymar is still recovering from a ruptured ACL and meniscus in his left knee, which is why he won’t be playing for Brazil in the 2024 Copa America.

The 32-year-old picked up the injury in October 2023 during his nation’s 2-0 away loss to Uruguay in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Unfortunately, he couldn’t recover on time to chase continental glory with Brazil.

The Copa America continues to be elusive for Neymar, who had already missed the 2019 edition, in which Brazil were crowned champions, due to an ankle injury. In 2015, a four-game suspension ruled him out for the remainder of the competition.

Neymar suffered a devastating injury against Uruguay

Brazil’s 2024 Copa America roster: Neymar headlines list of absentees

With Neymar still unavailable due to injury, Vinicius Junior is seen as Brazil’s face for the 2024 Copa America. The Real Madrid winger comes from a fantastic season with his club and a strong performance in the US could increase his Ballon d’Or chances.

But apart from Neymar, Brazil will be missing other big names such as Casemiro, Richarlison, Ederson, and Gabriel Jesus, among others. Only time will tell how far the following 26 players take their country:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Bento (Atletico PR), Rafael (Sao Paulo)

Defenders: Beraldo (PSG), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Gabriel (Arsenal), Marquinhos (PSG), Danilo (Juventus), Yan Couto (Girona), Guilherme Arana (Atletico MG), Wendell (Porto)

Midfielders: Andreas Pereira (Fulham), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa), Joao Gomes (Wolves), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham)

Forwards: Endrick (Palmeiras), Evanilson (Porto), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Raphinha (Barcelona), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Savinho (Girona), Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)