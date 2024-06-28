Canada will face Chile in the final match of Group A with a solid chance of qualifying for the next round of Copa America 2024.

The group stage of the Copa America 2024 is ending and Canada will face Chile, with high chances of qualifying to the next round of this tournament for the first time in the country’s history.

The team coached by Jesse Marsch faced a tough test in what was Canada’s first-ever appearance in a Copa America. They had to play against none other than the defending champion and World Champion, Argentina. It was not the dream debut as they lost 2-0 but they proved not to be a harmless team.

In their second match against Peru they had to win if they wanted to keep the dream of qualification alive and so they did, Canada defeated Jorge Fossati’s team 1-0 with a goal by Jonathan David 15 minutes from the end. They now play the most important match of the group stage against Chile and have a good chance of qualifying.

What happens if Canada beat Chile?

If Canada beat Chile, they will qualify for the next round of the Copa America for the first time in their history regardless of the outcome of the Argentina-Peru match.

Alphonso Davies of Canada. IMAGO / Goal Sports Images

What happens if Canada and Chile draw?

If the match between Canada and Chile ends in a draw, the Canadians will qualify only if Peru fails to defeat Argentina, otherwise they will be eliminated from the Copa America 2024.

What happens if Canada lose to Chile?

If Chile manages to defeat Canada, Alphonso Davies’ team will be automatically eliminated from the tournament regardless of the result of the other match.