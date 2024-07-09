Uruguay face Colombia in the Copa America semifinals, and fans across the United States can catch all the action live on TV and online streaming platforms. Here's how you can tune in.

Where to watch Uruguay vs Colombia live in the USA: 2024 Copa America semifinal

Uruguay and Colombia are set to clash in the 2024 Copa America semifinals, promising an electrifying showdown for soccer fans. Catch every moment of this crucial battle live on ViX Premium for just $4.99—don’t miss out!

[Watch Uruguay vs Colombia live in the USA on ViX]

In a high-stakes clash, the second semifinal of the Copa America 2024 pits Luis Diaz‘s Colombia against a formidable Uruguayan squad. Fresh off a commanding performance where they dismantled Panama with exceptional skill, Colombia now faces the challenge of matching the intensity and prowess of Uruguay.

Meanwhile, Darwin Nunez’s Uruguay arrive brimming with confidence after a nail-biting penalty shootout victory over Brazil, one of the main candidates. It is the opportunity for Marcelo Bielsa‘s team to return to a final of the largest Conmebol national team tournament, and achieve a title they have won since 2011.

When will the Uruguay vs Colombia match be played?

Uruguay are set to face Colombia in the 2024 Copa America semifinal clash on Wednesday, July 10th, with kickoff scheduled for 8:00 PM (ET).

Luis Diaz of Colombia – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Uruguay vs Colombia: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT:6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Uruguay vs Colombia in the USA

Uruguay and Colombia are set for a thrilling showdown in the Copa America 2024 semifinals, each team determined to seize this crucial opportunity to advance. For just $4.99, ViX Premium offers comprehensive coverage, ensuring that viewers don’t miss any pivotal action as the competition heats up.

This summer, the 2024 Copa America has captured the attention of fans across the United States, showcasing elite teams and stars from both Concacaf and Conmebol from June 20 to July 14. With ViX Premium‘s exclusive coverage of all 32 matches, complete with Spanish commentary, it stands as the premier destination for fans looking to witness the high-stakes clash between Uruguay and Colombia.

Other broadcasting options: Fubo, TUDN, Univision NOW, Fox Sports.