Mexico's Copa America fate hangs in the balance. A win secures top spot, a draw keeps them undefeated, but a loss to Venezuela could jeopardize qualification.

In their first match, Mexico achieved a narrow victory over Jamaica, adding three crucial points for their qualification. However, the performance of the ‘Tri’, who essentially play as locals, left some questions due to their limited offense and the number of opportunities they allowed Jamaica.

In addition, the team suffered a significant loss: Edson Álvarez, their main star, was injured in the match against Jamaica and his continuity in the Copa América 2024 is in doubt.

On the other hand,Venezuela achieved an impressive comeback against Ecuador, taking advantage of the expulsion of Enner Valencia. This is not a minor victory, as Ecuador is a strong team and Venezuela showed that they have talent and possibilities. The Argentine coach Fernando Batista made two changes and both players, Johnder Cádiz and Eduardo Bello, scored.

What happens if Mexico beat Venezuela?

If Mexico beats Venezuela, it will add three additional points to its current total, maintaining its position at the top of the group. This could also improve their goal difference, which could be crucial if they finish with the same points as another team at the end of the group stage. For Venezuela, a loss could jeopardize their qualification for the next round.

Gerardo Arteaga of Mexico celebrates with teammates after scoring the team’s first goal during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images.

What happens if Mexico and Venezuela draw?

If Mexico draws with Venezuela, both teams will add one point to their total. Mexico will maintain its undefeated record in the competition and remain at the top of its group. For Venezuela, a draw would also keep them undefeated and with a chance of advancing to the next round.

Salomon Rondon of Venezuela looks on during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group B match between Ecuador and Venezuela at Levi’s Stadium on June 22, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images.

What happens if Mexico lose to Venezuela?

If the Mexican National Team suffers a defeat against the South American team, their qualification could be seriously at risk. They could end the day in 3rd place in Group B if, in addition to their own hypothetical defeat, Ecuador or Jamaica achieve a victory in their respective match.