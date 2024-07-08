Lionel Messi’s Argentina face off against Canada in the Copa America semifinals, and fans across the United States can catch all the action live on TV and online streaming platforms. Here's how you can tune in.

The Argentina of Lionel Messi square off against Canada in what will be the 2024 Copa America semifinals, promising an electrifying showdown for soccer fans. Catch all the live action on ViX Premium for just $4.99—don’t miss a second of this crucial clash!

The defending champions are eyeing a return to the Copa America final, with Argentina, fresh off their recent continental and World Cup triumphs, in pursuit of another trophy for their collection. They stand on the brink of success, needing just two more victories to clinch the most prestigious title in CONMEBOL’s national team tournaments.

Led by Lionel Messi, Argentina remains a top contender, eager to demonstrate their dominance. Their next challenge comes from Canada, a team striving for a historic achievement. Although Canada suffered a 0-2 defeat to Argentina in the group stage’s opening match, they believe this encounter is a new chapter and aim to upset Messi’s squad in a bid for glory.

When will the Argentina vs Canada match be played?

Argentina are set to face Canada in the 2024 Copa America semifinal clash on Tuesday, July 9th, with kickoff scheduled for 8:00 PM (ET).

Alphonso Davies of Canada – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Argentina vs Canada: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Argentina vs Canada in the USA

Argentina are on the hunt for another finals appearance, squaring off against Canada in the semifinals of the 2024 Copa America. Both teams are determined to seize this crucial opportunity and advance in the tournament. Fans eager to catch every electrifying moment can subscribe to ViX Premium for just $4.99, ensuring they don’t miss any of the pivotal action.

This summer, the 2024 Copa America has taken center stage across the United States, featuring elite teams and stars from Concacaf and Conmebol from June 20 to July 14. ViX Premium offers exclusive coverage of all 32 matches, complete with Spanish commentary, making it the premier destination for fans looking to witness the thrilling clash between Argentina and Canada.

Other broadcasting options: Fubo, TUDN, Univision NOW, Fox Sports.