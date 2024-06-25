Peru will face Canada in a Matchday 2 clash of the 2024 Copa America group stage. Find out when, where, and how to watch or live stream this match in the USA right here.

Peru will take on Canada in a Matchday 2 clash of the 2024 Copa America group stage. Get all the essential details here, including the exact date, kickoff time, and various options for live streaming or viewing in the United States. Don’t miss this exciting game on ViX Premium, available for just $4.99 in the USA!

[Watch Peru vs Canada live in the USA on ViX]

Two teams will meet, both vying for the opportunity to secure second place in Group A, which they share with Chile and the favorites to finish as leaders: Lionel Messi’s Argentina. This match is crucial for both sides.

Canada had a rough start, suffering a 2-0 defeat to Argentina, and they are eager to bounce back, aware that another loss could eliminate them from contention. Peru, on the other hand, began with a disappointing 0-0 draw against Chile and now requires a victory, especially with a daunting match against Messi’s Argentina looming on the final Matchday.

When will the Peru vs Canada match be played?

Peru will face off against Canada in Matchday 2 of the 2024 Copa America group stage on Tuesday, June 25th, at 6:00 PM (ET).

Alphonso Davies of Canada – IMAGO / NurPhoto

Peru vs Canada: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch Peru vs Canada in the USA

In a high-stakes matchup, Peru and Canada meet for Matchday 2 of the 2024 Copa America group stage. Subscribe to ViX Premium to catch this must-watch game in the US, with plans starting at only $4.99!

The 2024 Copa America is the premier viewing event this summer in the USA, featuring the continent’s top teams and players from June 20th to July 14th. ViX Premium has exclusive rights to broadcast all 32 Copa America 2024 games with Spanish commentary, including the Peru vs Canada matchup.

Other broadcasting options: Fubo, TUDN, Univision NOW, Fox Sports.