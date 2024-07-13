Radamel Falcao Garcia is a significant absence for the Colombian team as they gear up for the final against Argentina. The star striker's unavailability is a major talking point ahead of the clash.

Why is Radamel Falcao Garcia not playing for Colombia vs Argentina in Copa American 2024 final?

The Colombia o James Rodriguez face a formidable challenge as it prepares to take on Lionel Messi‘s Argentina in its quest for a new Copa America title. The team, led by standout Luis Diaz, will notably be without veteran star Radamel Falcao Garcia. Here, we delve into the reasons behind Falcao’s absence.

Radamel Falcao Garcia has etched his name in the annals of Colombian soccer history as one of the nation’s premier talents over the past 15 years. Known for his prolific goal-scoring abilities, Falcao boasts an impressive career average of 0.52 goals per game, leaving an indelible mark on every team he has played for.

His prowess on the field has earned him admiration and respect from fans and teammates alike. On the international stage, Falcao has represented Colombia with distinction, playing for the U-17, U-20, and senior national teams. His tenure with the senior squad saw him net 36 goals in 104 appearances, further solidifying his status as a beloved and iconic figure in Colombian soccer.

Radamel Falcao Garcia out of the final against Argentina

Radamel Falcao Garcia‘s omission from this game, and indeed the entire Copa America, is rooted in tactical decisions. The coach’s choice is firm, reflecting the strong results Colombia has achieved without Falcao in the lineup.

Additionally, Falcao’s recent club performance has been hampered by injuries, limiting his playtime. The fierce competition for his position further justifies the decision to leave him out of this tournament.