What result does Lando Norris need at Abu Dhabi GP to secure the 2025 F1 championship?

If you are a fan of Lando Norris, you are undoubtedly excited about the upcoming Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Formula 1. With a strong chance to clinch the world championship this season, there are several scenarios through which he might achieve this prestigious accolade.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Over various F1 seasons, Norris has consistently demonstrated his potential to rank among the greatest drivers in history. This year, his outstanding campaign with McLaren has generated significant buzz about his talent and potential to become a Formula 1 world champion.

Following his setback in Qatar, where he faced disqualification due to an illegal vehicle modification, Norris and McLaren inadvertently provided Max Verstappen an opportunity to vie for his fifth championship.

Advertisement

Now focused on capturing the world championship, Norris is evaluating his options to capitalize and surpass both Verstappen and his teammate, Oscar Piastri, who is also in contention for his first F1 title.

Advertisement

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

What does Norris need to secure the 2025 F1 championship?

To secure the 2025 F1 championship at Abu Dhabi, Lando Norris needs to finish in one of the top three positions. However, if he finishes fourth or lower, several scenarios must unfold:

see also What does Max Verstappen need at Abu Dhabi GP to win 2025 Formula 1 championship?

If Norris finishes 4th or 5th, he requires Verstappen to finish 2nd or lower, with Piastri’s position being irrelevant.

If Norris finishes 6th or 7th, both Verstappen and Piastri must finish 2nd or lower.

If Norris finishes 8th, Verstappen must finish 3rd or lower, and Piastri 2nd or lower.

If Norris finishes 9th, Verstappen must finish 4th or lower, and Piastri 2nd or lower.

If Norris finishes 10th or 11th, Verstappen must finish 4th or lower, and Piastri 3rd or lower.

Advertisement

Advertisement

2025 Formula 1 driver’s standings

To fully grasp the current dynamics of the 2025 Formula 1 Driver’s Championship, examining the current standings is essential. This analysis will illuminate what Norris needs to do to reclaim the F1 championship title.

Lando Norris – 408 points Max Verstappen – 396 points Oscar Piastri – 392 points George Russell – 309 points Charles Leclerc – 230 points

Advertisement

SurveyWho's winning the F1 championship this year? Who's winning the F1 championship this year? already voted 0 people