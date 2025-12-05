What does Oscar Piastri need at Abu Dhabi GP to win the 2025 F1 championship?

McLaren sees Oscar Piastri as a key contender for the driver’s title in the 2025 Formula 1 championship. While Lando Norris also has a strong opportunity to clinch the title, McLaren’s achievements this season are remarkable as they have already secured the Constructors’ Championship.

Piastri has exhibited exceptional performance this season. With seven victories in 2025, he is poised to become the world champion this weekend. However, he knows the path won’t be easy, as he must secure a strong outcome at the Abu Dhabi GP and rely on other factors going his way.

Apart from Norris, Piastri will be up against Max Verstappen, who has made a significant comeback in the standings following the overturning of his Qatar GP disqualification, which was originally due to illegal modifications on his car.

Several scenarios could crown Piastri the world champion at the Abu Dhabi GP this weekend, but they hinge on his competitors falling short of the requisite points to secure the title themselves.

What does Piastri need to win the 2025 F1 championship?

Oscar Piastri must finish first or second at Abu Dhabi to become the world champion in Formula 1. Additionally, the following race conditions must unfold:

If Piastri finishes first, he needs Norris to finish sixth or lower, while Verstappen’s position is irrelevant.

If Piastri finishes second, he needs Norris to finish 10th or lower and Verstappen to finish fourth or lower.

2025 Formula 1 driver’s standings

A detailed look at the current 2025 Formula 1 Driver’s Championship standings is vital to understand the dynamics that might allow Verstappen to reclaim the F1 championship title.

Lando Norris – 408 points Max Verstappen – 396 points Oscar Piastri – 392 points George Russell – 309 points Charles Leclerc – 230 points

