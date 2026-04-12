2026 Masters Tournament: Has Rory McIlroy completed the career Grand Slam?

Rory McIlroy has completed the career Grand Slam. He achieved the milestone in 2025 when he finally won the Masters at Augusta National, becoming one of the few players in golf history to capture all four major championships.

McIlroy’s journey to the Grand Slam was anything but straightforward. He had already won the U.S. Open, The Open Championship, and the PGA Championship earlier in his career, but the Masters remained elusive for over a decade.

By completing the Grand Slam, McIlroy joined an elite group of legends that includes Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus. The accomplishment not only cemented his legacy but also reshaped how his career is viewed historically, elevating him into one of the greatest players of his generation.

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Who has won the career Grand Slam in golf?

Only a select group of golfers have completed the career Grand Slam, winning the Masters, U.S. Open, The Open Championship, and PGA Championship. The list includes Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, and most recently Rory McIlroy, all of whom secured their place among the greatest players in golf history by capturing all four majors.

What does the career Grand Slam mean for Rory McIlroy?

Winning all four majors placed Rory McIlroy in one of golf’s most exclusive clubs, a feat that defines careers and separates all-time greats from the rest. The Masters victory in 2025 removed the biggest question mark surrounding his résumé and allowed him to play with a different level of freedom at Augusta.