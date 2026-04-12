Rory McIlroy wins 2026 Masters and back-to-back green jackets

Rory McIlroy completed a dramatic and hard-fought victory at the 2026 Masters, finishing at 12-under par to secure his second consecutive green jacket. What once looked like a dominant, wire-to-wire win turned into a tense battle over the weekend, as the Northern Irishman was forced to dig deep and respond under pressure at Augusta National.

After building a commanding six-shot lead through 36 holes, McIlroy appeared in full control of the tournament. However, that cushion quickly disappeared during a difficult Saturday, where mistakes and shifting momentum allowed the field to close the gap. Suddenly, what had seemed like a comfortable path to victory became one of the most challenging tests of his career.

Sunday brought even more drama. Cameron Young and Justin Rose both surged into the lead at different points, putting McIlroy on the brink of losing the tournament. But everything changed at Amen Corner. Starting with a crucial stretch of composed, high-quality golf, McIlroy regained control and steadied himself when it mattered most, refusing to let the moment slip away.

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Rory McIlroy survives Augusta test to win 2026 Masters

From that point on, Rory McIlroy played with the poise of a champion who had already conquered Augusta. His experience showed as he managed the course, minimized risks, and capitalized on key opportunities down the stretch. The turnaround at Amen Corner ultimately defined the tournament, marking the moment he shifted from chasing to controlling the outcome.

Behind him, the leaderboard remained tightly packed. Scottie Scheffler finished just one shot back at 11-under, applying pressure until the final holes. A group at 10-under included Justin Rose, Cameron Young, Tyrrell Hatton, and Russell Henley, all of whom had moments where a breakthrough seemed possible before McIlroy pulled away late.

The victory not only secures back-to-back Masters titles for McIlroy, but also further cements his place among the game’s modern greats. After finally breaking through at Augusta in 2025, he has now turned that long-awaited triumph into a dominant era at the tournament.