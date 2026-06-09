NY Giants provide a hint on Cam Skattebo’s health with practice play call

The New York Giants might be sending a message on Cam Skattebo's recovery during mandatory minicamp ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

The New York Giants need all hands on deck ahead of the 2026 NFL season. That includes Cam Skattebo, who is expected to be the backbone of the G-Men’s backfield. As the sophomore running back returns from a gruesome season-ending injury suffered in 2025, John Harbaugh, Matt Nagy, and the offensive staff may have sent a message with their play-calling during minicamp.

As reported by USA Today’s Art Stapleton, the Giants dialed up a rushing play for Skattebo on the opening play of 11-on-11 drills during Day 2 of mandatory minicamp. Considering Skattebo was only a limited participant in drills on Day 1, such a decision could be viewed as Harbaugh and the Giants giving a massive vote of confidence and showing trust in the Arizona State alum.

Up until he suffered a dislocated ankle, fractured fibula, and ruptured ligament in his right leg in Week 8 of the 2025 NFL season, Skattebo had been one of the best rookies in the league. As he makes steady progress in his return to action, the Giants are making it clear they intend to rely on him to establish the ground game.

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It’s only mandatory minicamp, and New York isn’t playing anyone, but the play-calling decision speaks volumes about where the franchise stands and the chemistry between the coaching staff and the leaders on the field.

Cam Skattebo #44 of the New York Giants

Giants’ kicking competition

On a different note, away from the offense and onto special teams, the Giants made a brazen move by cutting veteran kicker Jason Sanders. They must now lie in the bed they made.

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Dominic Zvada (22 years old) and Ben Sauls (24) are the only kickers on the roster and will inevitably be competing for the starting job. So far, the undrafted rookie out of Michigan appears to be running away with the role.

As reported by Stapleton and other beat writers at practice, Zvada has been perfect through the first two days of mandatory minicamp, connecting on all 13 of his field-goal attempts, while Sauls is off to a rough start, making just 8 of 14.

New York under questioning

Fans on social media are beginning to question New York’s decision to part ways with Sanders, as Zvada has shown promising signs but isn’t really facing a competitor who can put him under pressure. If Sauls’ struggles continue, it might not be long before the Giants make a roster move, parting ways with the Pittsburgh alum and bringing in a more experienced kicker to give Zvada a run for his money.

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As things stand, the kicker position remains the main concern for the G-Men, with the starter still undecided. Coming off a 2025 NFL season in which Big Blue cycled through four different kicking options, Harbaugh and company will surely want to nip the problem in the bud as soon as possible.