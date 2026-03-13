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What happens if Dominican Republic lose or win today vs Korea in 2026 World Baseball Classic?

Dominican Republic have been impressive in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. However, one game against Korea could completely change the path to the title.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

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Juan Soto of Dominican Republic at 2026 World Baseball Classic
© Carmen Mandato/Getty ImagesJuan Soto of Dominican Republic at 2026 World Baseball Classic

The Dominican Republic enter the quarterfinals of the 2026 World Baseball Classic as one of the favorites to win the tournament. Their roster features an impressive lineup filled with MLB superstars such as Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Juan Soto and Manny Machado, giving the team one of the most powerful offenses in the competition.

That talent was evident during pool play. The Dominican Republic finished with a perfect 4-0 record to win Pool D, closing the round with an epic matchup against Venezuela that ultimately decided the top spot in the group. Now, the next challenge is Korea.

South Korea had a much more complicated path to the quarterfinals. They finished Pool C with a 2–2 record and were far behind the group favorite, Japan led by Shohei Ohtani. However, Korea managed to advance thanks to key wins over Australia and Czechia, benefiting from tiebreaker scenarios that allowed them to move on to the knockout stage.

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What happens if Dominican Republic lose against Korea in 2026 WBC?

If the Dominican Republic lose this quarterfinal matchup at LoanDepot Park in Miami, they would be eliminated from the tournament in what would be considered one of the biggest surprises of the 2026 World Baseball Classic. In that scenario, Korea would advance to the semifinals while the Dominican team’s championship hopes would come to an unexpected end.

What happens if Dominican Republic win vs Korea in 2026 WBC?

If the Dominican Republic win the game, they would advance to the semifinals of the tournament. There, they would face the winner of the quarterfinal matchup between Team USA and Canada, potentially setting up a blockbuster clash between the Dominican stars and the Americans on Sunday.

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2026 World Baseball Classic: Who will Team USA play next in the quarterfinals?

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2026 World Baseball Classic: Who will Team USA play next in the quarterfinals?

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
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