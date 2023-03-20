The Cubans took advantage of the semifinal game against the United States to protest against the Cuban government, they not only showed banners but some people stormed the field.

Cuba reached the knockout stage after their group standings had to be defined by tiebreakers, in the end the Cubans were the winners of Group A.

The first win at the 2023 World Baseball Classic came against Panama 13-4, and during the knockout stage they eliminated Australia 4-3.

The semifinals was the last game for Cuba's nation baseball team, they lost that game 2-14 against United States but the Cuban fans, most of them live in Florida, took advantage of that game to make their voices heard.

Photos of Cubans protesting during the 2023 World Baseball Classic Semifinals game against United States

The Cubans were asking for freedom for Cuba, the majority of the protesters are Cuban emigrants and children of people who left the island.

In most of the photos the banners asked for the freedom of political prisoners, according to the latest figure offered by non-governmental organizations in Cuba there are about 1,000+ political prisoners.