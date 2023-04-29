Chicago Cubs take on Miami Marlins at LoanDeport Park in Florida for the 2023 MLB regular season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Chicago Cubs and Miami Marlins meet in the 2023 MLB regular season. This game will take place at LoanDeport Park in Florida. The home team showed no mercy during the first game of the series. Here is all the detailed information about this MLB game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Chicago Cubs vs Miami Marlins online free in the US on Fubo]

The Cubs had won a series against the San Diego Padres 2-1 before starting the series against the Marlins, but now they are down with a loss. The last series on the road the Cubs won was on April 19 when they swept the A's 3-0.

The Marlins recently had a rough time during an on the road tour, winning just two games and losing four straight. With the win against the Cubs in Game 1 of the series, that's the second time the Marlins have started a round of home games with a win.

When will Chicago Cubs vs Miami Marlins be played?

Chicago Cubs and Miami Marlins play for the 2023 MLB regular season on Saturday, April 29 at LoanDeport Park in Florida. The home team wants to build another winning streak at home.

Chicago Cubs vs Miami Marlins: Time by state in the US

ET: 4:05 PM

CT: 3:05 PM

MT: 2:05 PM

PT: 1:05 PM

How to watch Chicago Cubs vs Miami Marlins in the US

This game for the 2023 MLB regular season, Chicago Cubs and Miami Marlins at the LoanDeport Park in Florida on Saturday, April 29, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is MLB.TV.