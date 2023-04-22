Chicago White Sox take on Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg for the 2023 MLB regular season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays meet in the 2023 MLB regular season. This game will take place at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg. The home team still has time to win this series. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023 MLB game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

The White Sox couldn't do anything to stop the offensive power of the Rays during the first game of the series that ended 7-8. So far the White Sox have not won a series in the current season.

The Rays have won four of the last five games on the road, two against the Reds and one against the Blue Jays. After this series they play at home against the defending champions, Astros.

When will Chicago White Sox vs Tampa Bay Rays be played?

Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays play for the 2023 MLB regular season on Saturday, April 22 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg. The home team is likely to win at least one game in this series.

Chicago White Sox vs Tampa Bay Rays: Time by state in the US

ET: 4:05 PM

CT: 3:05 PM

MT: 2:05 PM

PT: 1:05 PM

How to watch Chicago White Sox vs Tampa Bay Rays in the US

This game for the 2023 MLB regular season, Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays at the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg on Saturday, April 22, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are FOX, MLB.TV.