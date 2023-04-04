Colorado Rockies take on Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles for the 2023 MLB regular season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

The Rockies opened the season with two straight wins against the Padres on the road as part of a long 4-game series, but they lost the last two games of that series and the first game of this series against the Dodgers to set up a losing streak. .

The Dodgers tied the recent series against the Diamondbacks 2-2 at home, after this short series against the Rockies they will travel to Arizona to play another long series with the Diamondbacks.

When will Colorado Rockies vs Los Angeles Dodgers be played?

Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Dodgers play for the 2023 MLB regular season on Tuesday, April 4 at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles. The home team knows that the visitors are going through a bad time.

Colorado Rockies vs Los Angeles Dodgers: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:10 PM

CT: 9:10 PM

MT: 8:10 PM

PT: 7:10 PM

How to watch Colorado Rockies vs Los Angeles Dodgers in the US

This game for the 2023 MLB regular season, Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Dodgers at the Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 4, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial). and other options to watch this game in the US are ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Main, MLB.TV.