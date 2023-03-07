Cuba take on Netherlands at Taichung Stadium in Taiwan for the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Watch Cuba vs Netherlands online free in the US tonight: TV Channel and Live Streaming for 2023 World Baseball Classic

Cuba and Netherlands meet in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. This game will take place at Taichung Stadium in Taiwan. The Cubans want to show that they can win against a big favorite. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023 World Baseball Classic game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Cuba vs Netherlands online free in the US on FuboTV]

Cuba were a disappointment during the recent Caribbean Series, they lost the last game of 2022 against Puerto Rico for the Caribbean Cup Final 4-9.

The Netherlands have not played a baseball game since July 2022, the most recent games for them were during July in what was Haarlem Week, they played the semifinal against Japan, and the final against Curacao, the Netherlands won both games.< /p>

When will Cuba vs Netherlands be played?

Cuba and Netherlands play for the 2023 World Baseball Classic on Monday, March 7 at Taichung Stadium in Taiwan. The Dutch are as deadly as any other big favorite, they have a lot of players that play in the MLB.

Cuba vs Netherlands: Time by state in the US

ET: 11:00 PM

CT: 10:00 PM

MT: 9:00 PM

PT: 8:00 PM

How to watch Cuba vs Netherlands in the US

This game for the 2023 World Baseball Classic, Cuba and Netherlands at the Taichung Stadium in Taiwan on Monday, March 7, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial), and other options to watch this game in the US are FOX Sports, FOX Deportes (Español).