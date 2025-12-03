The Los Angeles Dodgers settled an important offseason question by picking up Max Muncy’s option for 2026, keeping one of their longest-tenured players in the organization for at least one more year. The decision came after a season in which Muncy delivered key offensive moments but also missed significant time with bone bruises and dealt with defensive struggles at third base.

Despite those challenges, the Dodgers chose continuity, though they did not add extra years to his deal. That raised questions about Muncy’s long-term future and whether the club views 2026 as a bridge year while evaluating younger or external options.

Those concerns came up during his appearance on Foul Territory, where Muncy addressed the situation directly. “You know, I think that… we’ve created such a good relationship with Andrew and Brandon and Alex and all those guys over there that… there’s just not really any rush to get to that point,” he said, noting that extension talks have always happened gradually.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He also added, “You know, obviously I don’t get, I don’t get up, they don’t send out like organizational updates on what they’re doing. You know, so I’m sure they’re, they’re looking at pieces that are out there and, you know, who they might try to go after and all that stuff. And then, you know, what, once that’s done, maybe we’ll have a discussion. Maybe we won’t. You know, I, I honestly don’t know. I would love to clearly, but yeah, you know, we just have to see, see how things unfold.”

Max Muncy #13 of the Dodgers hits a home run against the Blue Jays. Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Advertisement

Muncy’s perspective on what comes next

Muncy explained that the Dodgers typically revisit contract discussions after they finish their main offseason moves. He understands that the front office must prioritize roster upgrades and that he may not be part of those early conversations. Still, he expressed confidence in the process and trust in the organization’s approach.

Advertisement

see also Sonny Gray shares candid insight on choosing Red Sox, reflecting on rocky NY Yankees tenure

A veteran presence still valued in Los Angeles

Muncy has built a strong legacy with the Dodgers, including holding the franchise record for postseason home runs. While he is clearly in the later stage of his career, the organization believes he can still contribute next season.

Advertisement

SurveyWho should the Dodgers prioritize for a long-term deal after 2026? Who should the Dodgers prioritize for a long-term deal after 2026? already voted 0 people

Whether this is his final year in Dodger blue will depend on how he performs and how the roster evolves. Muncy, however, appears comfortable taking things one year at a time.

Advertisement