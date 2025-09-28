Trending topics:
U20 World Cup

Where to watch Cuba U20 vs Argentina U20 live in the USA: 2025 U20 World Cup

Cuba U20 play against Argentina U20 in a Matchday 1 showdown of the 2025 U20 World Cup group stage. Here's everything you need to know, including kickoff times and where to watch the action live on TV and streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

Francisco Montoro of Argentina
© Marcelo Endelli/Getty ImagesFrancisco Montoro of Argentina

Cuba U20 and Argentina U20 will face each other in a Matchday 1 clash of the 2025 U20 World Cup group stage. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Cuba U20 vs Argentina U20 online in the US on Fubo]

Argentina U20, the most decorated team in the competition’s history, kicks off its campaign with championship ambitions after an impressive run in the South American tournament. The young Albiceleste open against Cuba.

Cuba is a nation where soccer continues to develop but still trails far behind in tradition and pedigree. While Argentina will be favored, Cuba enters looking to defy expectations and chase a historic result on one of the sport’s biggest stages.

When will the Cuba U20 vs Argentina U20 match be played?

Cuba U20 face Argentina U20 on Sunday, September 28, for the Matchday 1 of the 2025 U20 World Cup group stage. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 PM (ET).

Flag of Cuba – Gene Wang/Getty Images

Cuba U20 vs Argentina U20: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM
CT: 6:00 PM
MT: 5:00 PM
PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Cuba U20 vs Argentina U20 in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025 U20 World Cup match between Cuba U20 and Argentina U20 in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options:  FIFA+, FS2, FOX Sports App.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
Better Collective Logo