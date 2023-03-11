Great Britain take on United States at Chase Field in Arizona for the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Great Britain and United States meet in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. This game will take place at Chase Field in Arizona. The Americans are one of the big favorites to win the WBC, they are the defending champions. Here is all the detailed information about this World Baseball Classic game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Great Britain vs United States online free in the US on FuboTV]

Great Britain are eager to debut in the WBC 2023, this will be their first appearance in the tournament, so far they have only one big title during the 1938 Baseball World Cup.

United States are the defending champions of the World Baseball Classic, they won the title in 2017, it is very likely that they will reach the big final.

When will Great Britain vs United States be played?

Great Britain and United States play for the 2023 World Baseball Classic on Saturday, March 11 at Chase Field in Arizona. The cousins have little history playing baseball and that makes this game highly interesting.

Great Britain vs United States: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 AM

How to watch Great Britain vs United States in the US

This game for the 2023 World Baseball Classic, Great Britain and United States at the Chase Field in Arizona on Saturday, March 11, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial). and other options to watch this game in the US are FOX Sports, FOX Deportes (Español).