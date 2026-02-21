Manny Machado sends strong message about Juan Soto’s leadership for Team Dominican Republic ahead of WBC

Manny Machado and Juan Soto have shared the field before, but as Team Dominican Republic prepares for the 2026 World Baseball Classic, Soto’s leadership is taking center stage. Machado emphasizes how critical chemistry and communication are for success in international competition.

Soto has taken a proactive role in uniting the roster, reaching out to teammates and creating opportunities for connection. “We’ve played together before, so we already know each other well. Soto played a huge role in bringing everyone together.” Machado said in an interview with Yancen Pujols.

He also added, “He’d call me up and say, ‘Manny, what are you doing today? We’ve got a call.’ Then he’d reach out to the next guy, and so on. He really started something special and built the chemistry on this team, I think that’s so important.”

The Dominican Republic roster boasts star power, and Juan Soto’s influence extends beyond mere coordination. “Who better to do it than Soto? He’s a massive Dominican icon, one of the best players in the Classic and in the big leagues. When stars like him, myself, Vladdy, Tatis, and Julio talk passionately about the Classic, it opens doors and inspires other players to want to join in and contribute,” Machado added, highlighting Soto’s pivotal role.

Manny Machado of the San Diego Padres on October 01, 2025 in Chicago. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

How will Soto’s leadership impact Team Dominican Republic in the WBC?

Machado believes Soto’s energy and influence could be the difference-maker for the team. His ability to inspire veterans and newcomers alike fosters unity and strengthens the roster’s commitment to the Classic.

Can Dominican Republic turn star power into a championship run?

The chemistry and leadership built by Soto and reinforced by Machado may define the team’s path in the 2026 WBC. Success will rely not only on talent but on how well these stars collaborate under international pressure.

The Dominican Republic will open play in Pool D alongside Venezuela, Netherlands, Israel and Nicaragua in Miami from March 6‑11, with the top two teams advancing to the tournament’s quarterfinals — a setup that places a premium on early momentum and leadership.

