NY Mets’ Devin Williams sends ‘mental toughness’ message ahead of new season

Devin Williams arrives in New York determined to leave last year’s struggles with the Yankees behind. Once one of the most dominant closers in Milwaukee, Williams faced a season full of challenges, losing the closer role twice and struggling to regain consistency. Despite the setbacks, he remains focused on what he can control: his mindset and preparation.

Transitioning to the New York Mets, Williams believes the lessons learned from adversity will guide him forward. “Mental toughness,’’ he said after a team workout at Clover Park. “I wasn’t executing and I was getting bad results. It got pretty tough there, but I got through it and was throwing the ball really well by the end of the year.”

Williams finished the 2025 season with nine consecutive scoreless appearances in the regular season, primarily setting up closer David Bednar, and added four more scoreless appearances in the playoffs. He hopes this stretch proves he can return to his standard of performance. “Probably that last stretch of games, that was me, that’s my standard,’’ he said. “I was executing the way I need to.”

Can Williams overcome past struggles to thrive in New York?

The right-hander is ready for the challenge of adapting to a new bullpen and proving himself in Citi Field. Carlos Mendoza noted the adjustments Williams made last year to handle adversity. “He’s been a guy. Last year wasn’t easy for him at the beginning and he made some adjustments,” Mendoza said.

Devin Williams #38 with the Yankees pitches against the Blue Jays.Ishika Samant/Getty Images

Will lessons from adversity shape his Mets season?

Williams reflects on tougher times earlier in his career, particularly 2018 in the minors after Tommy John surgery. “There were times I was ready to quit in ’18,’’ he said. “I came back from [surgery] and was terrible and wanted to go home. Every day wasn’t good. But I got through that, got to the big leagues [in 2019] and the rest is history.” He hopes that resilience will carry him through his first full season with New York, helping him solidify his role in the bullpen.

