Japan take on Mexico at LoanDeport Park in Florida for the Semifinals of the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Watch Japan vs Mexico online free in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for 2023 World Baseball Classic

Japan and Mexico meet in the Semifinals of the 2023 World Baseball Classic. This game will take place at LoanDeport Park in Florida. The Japanese want to win another WBC but the Mexicans are not going to give up easily. Here is all the detailed information about this World Baseball Classic game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Japan vs Mexico online free in the US on FuboTV]

Japan were one of two WBC teams that won all of their group stage games, only the Japanese and Venezuelans won 4 games during that stage. Japan's most recent victory was in the Quarter-finals against Italy 9-3.

Mexico were not big favorites at the start of this tournament, but they ended up winning their group over the United States and Canada who were considered top favorites.

When will Japan vs Mexico be played?

Japan and Mexico play for the 2023 World Baseball Classic on Monday, March 20 at LoanDeport Park in Florida. The biggest favorite plays against a rival who gradually built their status.

Japan vs Mexico: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Japan vs Mexico in the US

This game for the 2023 World Baseball Classic, Japan and Mexico at the LoanDeport Park in Florida on Monday, March 20, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial). and other options to watch this game in the US are FOX Sports, FOX Deportes (Español).