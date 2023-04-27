The Royals and the Twins clash at Target Field in the 2023 MLB Season. Read here to check out the starting time of the game and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

The Kansas City Royals and the Minnesota Twins face off on Friday, April 28 at Target Field as part of the 2023 MLB Season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

The Royals are having a terrible start of the season which included an eight-game losing streak in mid-April. Jordan Lyles is the probable pitcher with a 0-4 record and a 4.88 ERA after five starts.

Meanwhile, the Twins are fighting for the top spot in the AL Central. Minnesota are looking for redemption after a very disappointing 2022 in MLB with a 78-84 record and out of the postseason. Pablo Lopez would take the mound (1-2, 3.00 ERA).

When will Kansas City Royals vs Minnesota Twins be played?

The 2023 MLB regular season game between the Royals and the Twins will be played on Friday, April 28 at 4:10 PM (ET) in Target Field at Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Kansas City Royals vs Minnesota Twins: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:10 PM

CT: 3:10 PM

MT: 2:10 PM

PT: 1:10 PM

How to watch Kansas City Royals vs Minnesota Twins

The game between the Kansas City Royals and the Minnesota Twins in the 2023 MLB regular season will be broadcast on Fubo (7-day free trial) in the United States. Other options include MLB Network, Bally Sports North and Bally Sports Kansas City.