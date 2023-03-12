Mexico take on United States at Chase Field in Arizona for the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Watch Mexico vs United States online free in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for 2023 World Baseball Classic

Mexico and United States meet in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. This game will take place at Chase Field in Arizona. The Mexicans played well against the Colombians but it wasn't enough. Here is all the detailed information about this World Baseball Classic game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Mexico lost a tight game against Colombia by 4-5 in what was the first Pool C game, that game ended in 10 innings and so far only two games ended in that many innings.

United States showed offensive power against Great Britain by winning that game 6-2 at home in front of 39,650 fans. After this game against the Mexicans, they must play their other cousins, the Canadians, on March 13.

When will Mexico vs United States be played?

Mexico and United States play for the 2023 World Baseball Classic on Sunday, March 12 at Chase Field in Arizona. The Mexicans know that the host team is a big and dangerous favorite.

Mexico vs United States: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Mexico vs United States in the US

This game for the 2023 World Baseball Classic, Mexico and United States at the Chase Field in Arizona on Sunday, March 12, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial). and other options to watch this game in the US are FOX Sports, FOX Deportes (Español).