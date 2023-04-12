The New York Yankees host the Minnesota Twins at the Bronx in the 2023 MLB Season. Read here to find out the starting time of the game and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

In the start of the series, the New York Yankees will face the Minnesota Twins on Thursday, April 13 at Yankee Stadium as part of the 2023 MLB Season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

The Minnesota Twins are looking for redemption after they missed the MLB postseason in 2022 with a 78-84 record. So far this year, they are 8-4 and arrive with two consecutive wins against the Chicago White Sox. Joe Ryan (2-0) is their probable man to take the mound at New York.

The New York Yankees with Aaron Judge have started the season with an 8-4 record and just won two out of three against the Cleveland Guardians. Now, they'll face the Twins for the first time in 2023 after being on the road for seven games. Johny Brito (2-0) is their probable pitcher to open the series.

When will Minnesota Twins vs New York Yankees Giants be played?

The 2023 MLB Season game between the New York Yankees and the Minnesota Twins will be played on Thursday, April 13 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. It will be the first matchup in the series.

Minnesota Twins vs New York Yankees: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:05 PM

CT: 6:05 PM

MT: 5:05 PM

PT: 4:05 PM

How to watch Minnesota Twins vs New York Yankees

The game between the Minnesota Twins and the New York Yankees in the 2023 MLB Season will be available to watch on Fubo (7-day free trial) in the US. Other options if you don't want to miss it in the United States are YES Network and Bally Sports North Extra.