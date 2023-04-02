Philadelphia Phillies will visit New York Yankees in a 2023 MLB regular season game. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

It was a bad start to the season for the current runners-up since their first two games were losses against the Texas Rangers, leaving their record at 0-2, something that of course they will seek to change thinking of having a revenge for what happened last year.

Their rivals will be the New York Yankees, who got off to a somewhat better start than their rivals in this game. They have a 1-1 record, winning their Opening Day game against the San Francisco Giants, but losing their second game against the same opponents.

When will Philadelphia Phillies vs New York Yankees be played?

The game of the 2023 MLB regular season between Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees at the Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York will take place this Monday, April 3 at 7:05 PM (ET).

Philadelphia Phillies vs New York Yankees: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:05 PM

CT: 6:05 PM

MT: 5:05 PM

PT: 4:05 PM

How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs New York Yankees

This 2023 MLB regular season game between Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: MLB NETWORK.

